India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
594.86
414.85
305.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
594.86
414.85
305.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
22.09
14.16
6.79
Total Income
616.96
429.01
311.81
Total Expenditure
176.8
135.12
98.66
PBIDT
440.16
293.89
213.15
Interest
213.85
154.09
105.51
PBDT
226.31
139.8
107.65
Depreciation
6.79
6.1
4.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
50.21
32.57
21.14
Deferred Tax
-0.37
-1.15
2.77
Reported Profit After Tax
169.67
102.28
78.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
169.67
102.28
78.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
169.67
102.28
78.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.9
23.39
18.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
53.53
43.71
43.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.99
70.84
69.88
PBDTM(%)
38.04
33.69
35.29
PATM(%)
28.52
24.65
25.87
