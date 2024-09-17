Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 together with the limited review report. Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with the limited review report Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following items: i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2024. ii) Raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more tranches/issues/series as per the business requirement of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 08, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024