SectorFinance
Open₹70.1
Prev. Close₹69.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,721.54
Day's High₹70.55
Day's Low₹65.1
52 Week's High₹115.85
52 Week's Low₹53
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.67
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,648.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,590.9
|31.18
|4,07,992.85
|3,401.54
|0.55
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,549.9
|176.76
|2,47,514.56
|633.04
|0.06
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
178.77
|36.27
|2,33,664.89
|1,576.83
|0.84
|6,765.63
|38.85
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.15
|0
|2,08,324.19
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
504.25
|11.04
|1,66,473.63
|3,717.88
|2.68
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹1648.49 Cr. as of 19 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.34 as of 19 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹53 and ₹115.85 as of 19 Jul ‘24
Sammaan Capital Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -37.14%, 3 Month at -7.14% and 1 Month at -18.50%.
