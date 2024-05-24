To the Members of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to note no. 52 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements which states that during the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company has

withdrawn an amount of Rs. 610 crores (net of related tax impact) from the additional special reserve created under section 29C of the National Housing Bank Act 1987 / the Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company

- Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021 [earlier: NHB circular no. NHB (ND)/DRS/Pol- No.03/2004-05 dated August 26, 2004] towards provision of impairment on the carrying value of investments in Alternate Investments Funds (AIF) pursuant to RBI circular no. RBI/2023-24/90 DOR.STR.REC.58/21.04.048/2023-24 dated 19 December 2023.

2. We draw attention to note no. 39(3)(xxi) to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements which states that the Company has applied to the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for change of its Certification of Registration to Non-Banking Financial Company-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) consequent to the Company not meeting the Principal Business Criteria for Housing Finance Companies as laid out in para 5.3 of the Master Direction

- Non Banking Financial Company - Housing Finance Company ("NBFC-HFC") (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021 ("Master Directions") and is awaiting approval from RBI for the conversion.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of financial instruments (including provision for expected credit losses) (as described in note 8 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach involving an estimation of probability of loss on the financial assets over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances. In the process, a significant degree of judgement has been applied by the management in respect of following matters: • 0 ur audit procedures included considering the companys accounting policies for impairment of loan receivables and assessing compliance with the policies in terms of Ind AS 109. • The Company has various loan products divided into Corporate loan portfolio and Retail loan portfolio. Retail loans are grouped into different categories on the basis of homogeneity and thereby expected to demonstrate similar credit characteristics. Corporate loan portfolio is assessed on a case-to-case basis. • Tested the assumptions used by the Company for grouping and staging of loan portfolio into various categories and default buckets for determining the PD • Estimation of losses in respect of loans or groups of loans which had no/ minimal defaults in the past. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation of ECL provision performed by the company in spreadsheets. • Tested the operating effectiveness of the controls for staging of loans based on their past-due status. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3. • Staging of loans and estimation of behavioral life. • Performed inquiries with the Companys management and its risk management function. • Management overlay for macro-economic factors and estimation of their impact on the credit quality. • Compared the disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in respect of expected credit losses with the requirements of Ind AS 107 and 109. • The Company has developed models that derive key assumption used within the provision calculation such as probability of default (PD). • The company has used the LGD rates based on past experience and industry practice. • The output of these models is then applied to the provision calculation with other information including the exposure at default (EAD).

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

W e also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 33(a)&(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 6 and 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend pertaining to the financial year ended 31 March 2023 declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for

the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP For Arora & Choudhary Associates

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000050N/ N500045 Firms Registration No. 003870N

Rahul Singhal Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 096570 Membership No.: 081843

UDIN: 24096570BKCTHP9905 UDIN: 24081843BKBFVC9461

Place: Gurugram Place: New Delhi

Date: May 24, 2024 Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date of Standalone Financial Statements of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and assets held for sale.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets recognized in the Standalone Financial

Statements.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and assets held for sale have been physically verified by the management in the year in accordance with a planned phased programme of verifying them over a period of three years and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the test check examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / property tax receipts and such other documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:-

Descriptionof Gross carrying property value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Freehold Land Rs 0.11 crores located at Lal Dora village of Bijwasan, New Delhi Indiabulls Financial Services Limited Erstwhile Holding Company Since J une 30, 2009 Merged with the Company under section 391 and 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court of judicature Freehold Land Rs 0.09 crores located at District Mehsana, Ahmedabad Indiabulls Financial Services Limited Erstwhile Holding Company Since J une 24, 2011 Merged with the Company under section 391 and 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court of judicature

Further, based on the information and explanation given to us, immovable property consisting of a freehold land and a flat (building) whose title deeds have been mortgaged as security towards Secured Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company and are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year, being under the cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated during the year which are pending against the Company as at 31

March 2024 for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)

(e) of the Order are not applicable (Refer note 58 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(ii) (a) The Company is engaged in the business of providing loans and does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 (five) crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the

basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the respective quarters.

(iii) (a) The Company is engaged in the business of providing loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted by the Company as part of its business of providing housing finance and loans against property to individual customers as well as providing builder finance, corporate finance, etc. to non-individual customers, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Having regard to the voluminous nature of loan transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity-wise details of amount, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delay in this report (as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause), in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay, in the normal course of lending business. Further, except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet date, in respect of which the Company has disclosed asset classification / staging in note 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the relevant, applicable guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

(d) The Company, being a Housing Finance Company, is registered with the National Housing Bank and the applicable directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, and in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said National Housing Bank Act, 1987, Rules thereunder and applicable RBI Directives, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and reports the total amounts overdue including principal and/ or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In

cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/ advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. However, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) The Company is in the business of providing loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of provisions of Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Act; the other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing

undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) T here are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in crores)* Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.23 2008-09 Honble Supreme Court - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.27 2010-11 Honble High Court of Delhi - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.67 2013-14 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.92 2014-15 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.44 2015-16 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 48.58 2016-17 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.59 2017-18 CIT (A) - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.23 2020-21 CIT (A) - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.13 2011-12 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.11 2012-13 Honble High Court of Mumbai - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.02 2021-22 CIT (A) - CGST Act, 2017 Central Goods & Services Tax 0.46 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals, J aipur - CGST Act, 2017 Central Goods & Services Tax 0.36 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals, J aipur - CGST Act, 2017 Central Goods & Services Tax 0.08 2018-19 Appellate Authority - Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.47 October 2016 to June 2017 Commissioner (Appeals II), Delhi -

(*These amounts are net of amount paid / adjusted under protest)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any

lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender during the year.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

(d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The moneys raised during the year by way of public

issue of non-convertible debentures were applied by the Company for the purpose for which those funds were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were gainfully invested in liquid investments payable on demand.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of equity shares for the purposes for which they were raised by the Company during the year, though idle/ surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were gainfully invested in liquid investments payable on demand During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) Considering the principles of materiality outlined in

the Standards on Auditing, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the year and upto the date of this report, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government.

(c) Considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)-(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the siz e and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit is performed as per a planned program approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) Pending the outcome of the matter as described

in Note 39(3)(xxi) to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank and is not required to obtain a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC ) as defined under the regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities along with details provided in Note 39(1) to the Standalone Financial Statements which describe the maturity analysis of assets & liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

W e, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that

our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to

sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP For Arora & Choudhary Associates

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000050N/ N500045 Firms Registration No. 003870N

Rahul Singhal Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 096570 Membership No.: 081843

UDIN: 24096570BKCTHP9905 UDIN: 24081843BKBFVC9461

Place: Gurugram Place: New Delhi

Date: May 24, 2024 Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date of Standalone Financial Statements of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

W e believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of

changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and

such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP For Arora & Choudhary Associates

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000050N/ N500045 Firms Registration No. 003870N

Rahul Singhal Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Partner Partner

Membership No.: 096570 Membership No.: 081843

UDIN: 24096570BKCTHP9905 UDIN: 24081843BKBFVC9461

Place: Gurugram Place: New Delhi

Date: May 24, 2024 Date: May 24, 2024