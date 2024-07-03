Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹163.79
Prev. Close₹163.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,414.28
Day's High₹163.79
Day's Low₹155.5
52 Week's High₹208.9
52 Week's Low₹130.69
Book Value₹249.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,524.45
P/E13.92
EPS11.72
Divi. Yield0.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.99
94.32
93.71
92.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,940.58
15,934.61
15,558.62
15,429.74
Net Worth
18,055.57
16,028.93
15,652.33
15,522.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10,180.94
2,269.46
727.27
235.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,474.87
8,719.28
8,983.31
9,927
13,216.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,474.87
8,719.28
8,983.31
9,927
13,216.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
149.9
8.52
10.59
103
6.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S S Mundra
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Gagan Banga
Executive Director & COO
SACHIN CHAUDHARY
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Siddharth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Chand Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinabandhu Mohapatra
Nominee (LIC)
Rajiv Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shefali Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL) is the third largest housing finance company, which was incorporated on May 10, 2005. The company provides home loans and loans against property. They also offer plot loans and loans against residential, commercial, and rental property. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance to persons, body of individuals, companies, institutions, firms, builders, contractors etc, for construction, erection, building, repair, remodeling, development, improvement, purchase etc; to build, to take on lease, purchase or acquire in any manner whatsoever any apartments, houses, flats, bungalows, township, rooms etc; to carry on the business of financial advisors and consultants on its own or jointly with others.In December 28, 2005, the company was registered to carry on the business of a Housing Finance Institution but does not have permission from the National Housing Bank to accept public deposits.Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.In 2014, the Company has been awarded as the Fastest Growing Housing Finance Company of the Year 2013-14 by NAREDCO. In 2015, the company has acquired about 40 per cent stake in UK-based Oak North Bank for USD 100 million (about Rs 660 crore). The company was awarded Best Housing Finance Company by Realty Plus and Best Affordable Housing Finance Company of the Year by ASSOCHAM. The company also announced the
Read More
The Sammaan Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹11524.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sammaan Capital Ltd is 13.92 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sammaan Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹130.69 and ₹208.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sammaan Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.09%, 3 Years at -6.07%, 1 Year at -13.77%, 6 Month at -3.82%, 3 Month at 2.35% and 1 Month at -2.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.