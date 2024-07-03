iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

155.6
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

  • Open163.79
  • Day's High163.79
  • 52 Wk High208.9
  • Prev. Close163.23
  • Day's Low155.5
  • 52 Wk Low 130.69
  • Turnover (lac)5,414.28
  • P/E13.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value249.19
  • EPS11.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,524.45
  • Div. Yield0.95
No Records Found

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

163.79

Prev. Close

163.23

Turnover(Lac.)

5,414.28

Day's High

163.79

Day's Low

155.5

52 Week's High

208.9

52 Week's Low

130.69

Book Value

249.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,524.45

P/E

13.92

EPS

11.72

Divi. Yield

0.95

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sammaan Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sammaan Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.26%

Institutions: 26.25%

Non-Institutions: 72.04%

Custodian: 1.69%

Share Price

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.99

94.32

93.71

92.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17,940.58

15,934.61

15,558.62

15,429.74

Net Worth

18,055.57

16,028.93

15,652.33

15,522.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10,180.94

2,269.46

727.27

235.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,474.87

8,719.28

8,983.31

9,927

13,216.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,474.87

8,719.28

8,983.31

9,927

13,216.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

149.9

8.52

10.59

103

6.79

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S S Mundra

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Gagan Banga

Executive Director & COO

SACHIN CHAUDHARY

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Siddharth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Chand Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinabandhu Mohapatra

Nominee (LIC)

Rajiv Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shefali Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL) is the third largest housing finance company, which was incorporated on May 10, 2005. The company provides home loans and loans against property. They also offer plot loans and loans against residential, commercial, and rental property. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance to persons, body of individuals, companies, institutions, firms, builders, contractors etc, for construction, erection, building, repair, remodeling, development, improvement, purchase etc; to build, to take on lease, purchase or acquire in any manner whatsoever any apartments, houses, flats, bungalows, township, rooms etc; to carry on the business of financial advisors and consultants on its own or jointly with others.In December 28, 2005, the company was registered to carry on the business of a Housing Finance Institution but does not have permission from the National Housing Bank to accept public deposits.Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.In 2014, the Company has been awarded as the Fastest Growing Housing Finance Company of the Year 2013-14 by NAREDCO. In 2015, the company has acquired about 40 per cent stake in UK-based Oak North Bank for USD 100 million (about Rs 660 crore). The company was awarded Best Housing Finance Company by Realty Plus and Best Affordable Housing Finance Company of the Year by ASSOCHAM. The company also announced the
Company FAQs

What is the Sammaan Capital Ltd share price today?

The Sammaan Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹11524.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sammaan Capital Ltd is 13.92 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sammaan Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹130.69 and ₹208.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

Sammaan Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.09%, 3 Years at -6.07%, 1 Year at -13.77%, 6 Month at -3.82%, 3 Month at 2.35% and 1 Month at -2.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sammaan Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 26.26 %
Public - 72.05 %

