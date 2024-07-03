Summary

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL) is the third largest housing finance company, which was incorporated on May 10, 2005. The company provides home loans and loans against property. They also offer plot loans and loans against residential, commercial, and rental property. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance to persons, body of individuals, companies, institutions, firms, builders, contractors etc, for construction, erection, building, repair, remodeling, development, improvement, purchase etc; to build, to take on lease, purchase or acquire in any manner whatsoever any apartments, houses, flats, bungalows, township, rooms etc; to carry on the business of financial advisors and consultants on its own or jointly with others.In December 28, 2005, the company was registered to carry on the business of a Housing Finance Institution but does not have permission from the National Housing Bank to accept public deposits.Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.In 2014, the Company has been awarded as the Fastest Growing Housing Finance Company of the Year 2013-14 by NAREDCO. In 2015, the company has acquired about 40 per cent stake in UK-based Oak North Bank for USD 100 million (about Rs 660 crore). The company was awarded Best Housing Finance Company by Realty Plus and Best Affordable Housing Finance Company of the Year by ASSOCHAM. The company also announced the

