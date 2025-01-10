Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.99
94.32
93.71
92.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,940.58
15,934.61
15,558.62
15,429.74
Net Worth
18,055.57
16,028.93
15,652.33
15,522.21
Minority Interest
Debt
43,565.34
47,473.11
56,897.45
63,072.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
61,620.91
63,502.04
72,549.78
78,594.29
Fixed Assets
284.46
365.23
263.21
228.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,681.22
9,913
10,222.64
10,017.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
227.19
425.8
536.36
595.02
Networking Capital
2,588.77
899.72
1,519.53
-1,806.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.26
1.19
1.2
3.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6,760.38
5,537.55
5,047.63
3,067.91
Sundry Creditors
-2.97
-3.48
-0.63
-0.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,172.9
-4,635.54
-3,528.67
-4,877.3
Cash
3,955.73
4,239.53
9,250.86
15,086.97
Total Assets
16,737.37
15,843.28
21,792.6
24,121.54
