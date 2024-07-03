iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

159.6
(1.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,422.49

2,206.67

2,204.61

2,142.65

2,227.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,422.49

2,206.67

2,204.61

2,142.65

2,227.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.68

29.6

50.52

69.07

15.09

Total Income

2,425.17

2,236.27

2,255.13

2,211.72

2,242.3

Total Expenditure

4,851.88

471.13

511.99

478.46

448.03

PBIDT

-2,426.71

1,765.14

1,743.14

1,733.26

1,794.27

Interest

1,238.46

1,309.12

1,291.48

1,311.61

1,349.77

PBDT

-3,665.17

456.02

451.66

421.65

444.5

Depreciation

19.78

18.88

20.54

22.63

22.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-7.16

-2.59

36.05

4.45

42.37

Deferred Tax

-917.07

112.97

75.64

91.96

81.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,760.72

326.76

319.43

302.61

297.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,760.72

326.76

319.43

302.61

297.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.77

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2,760.72

326.76

320.2

302.61

297.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-44.23

5.43

5.7

6.37

6.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

62.5

Equity

144.79

113.74

113.03

96.81

94.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-100.17

79.99

79.06

80.89

80.56

PBDTM(%)

-151.29

20.66

20.48

19.67

19.95

PATM(%)

-113.96

14.8

14.48

14.12

13.37

