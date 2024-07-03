Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,422.49
2,206.67
2,204.61
2,142.65
2,227.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,422.49
2,206.67
2,204.61
2,142.65
2,227.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.68
29.6
50.52
69.07
15.09
Total Income
2,425.17
2,236.27
2,255.13
2,211.72
2,242.3
Total Expenditure
4,851.88
471.13
511.99
478.46
448.03
PBIDT
-2,426.71
1,765.14
1,743.14
1,733.26
1,794.27
Interest
1,238.46
1,309.12
1,291.48
1,311.61
1,349.77
PBDT
-3,665.17
456.02
451.66
421.65
444.5
Depreciation
19.78
18.88
20.54
22.63
22.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-7.16
-2.59
36.05
4.45
42.37
Deferred Tax
-917.07
112.97
75.64
91.96
81.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,760.72
326.76
319.43
302.61
297.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,760.72
326.76
319.43
302.61
297.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.77
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2,760.72
326.76
320.2
302.61
297.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-44.23
5.43
5.7
6.37
6.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
62.5
Equity
144.79
113.74
113.03
96.81
94.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-100.17
79.99
79.06
80.89
80.56
PBDTM(%)
-151.29
20.66
20.48
19.67
19.95
PATM(%)
-113.96
14.8
14.48
14.12
13.37

