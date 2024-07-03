Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Summary

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL) is the third largest housing finance company, which was incorporated on May 10, 2005. The company provides home loans and loans against property. They also offer plot loans and loans against residential, commercial, and rental property. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing finance to persons, body of individuals, companies, institutions, firms, builders, contractors etc, for construction, erection, building, repair, remodeling, development, improvement, purchase etc; to build, to take on lease, purchase or acquire in any manner whatsoever any apartments, houses, flats, bungalows, township, rooms etc; to carry on the business of financial advisors and consultants on its own or jointly with others.In December 28, 2005, the company was registered to carry on the business of a Housing Finance Institution but does not have permission from the National Housing Bank to accept public deposits.Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.In 2014, the Company has been awarded as the Fastest Growing Housing Finance Company of the Year 2013-14 by NAREDCO. In 2015, the company has acquired about 40 per cent stake in UK-based Oak North Bank for USD 100 million (about Rs 660 crore). The company was awarded Best Housing Finance Company by Realty Plus and Best Affordable Housing Finance Company of the Year by ASSOCHAM. The company also announced the launch of Indiabulls Customer Connect - an exclusive branch to address all service related inquiries of the customers. The company expanded its overseas presence, with the launch of its first representative office in Dubai. On 25 April 2016, IBHFL announced that it has expanded its tie-up with HDFC Life by signing an agreement to distribute HDFC lifes retail life, health and pension products. This is in addition to the already existing association to distribute Credit Protect Plus, which covers loan repayment in the event of death of the customer.On 4 July 2016, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited announced that credit rating agency CARE has upgraded the companys subordinate-debt rating to AAA. On 7 September 2016, Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that it had raised Rs 1330 crore through unrated rupee denominated Masala bonds with a tenor of 3 years and 1 month bearing a coupon of 8.57%.On 16 September 2016, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited announced that it had pre-closed its public issue of NCDs on the second day since opening. The issue was subscribed over 2 times on the base issue of Rs 3500 crore, with bids on BSE and NSE crossing over Rs 7200 crore. On 3 January 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance announced reduction in interest rate on home loan by 45 basis points to 8.65% for new home loans up to 75 lakh for women applicants/co-applicants and 8.70% for others. On 21 January 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance announced reduction in interest rate on home loans for existing home loan customers by 15 basis points. On 16 February 2017, India Index Services & Products Ltd (IISL), an NSE group firm that manages Nifty 50 index and other NSE indices, announced the inclusion of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) in the Nifty 50 index with effect from 31 March 2017.On 16 May 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited announced reduction in interest rate on home loans by 15 basis points to 8.35%. On 5 June 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited announced that credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating of the company to [ICRA] AAA, from its earlier assigned rating of [ICRA] AA+. On 14 November 2017, IBHFL announced that it has sold one-third of its stake in OakNorth Bank to Government of Singapore owned investment arm GIC for Rs 770 crore. IHFL had invested Rs 663 crore in November 2015 for a 40% stake in the UK bank.On 29 November 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited announced that credit rating agency CRISIL has upgraded the long-term rating of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited (ICCL), to the highest rating of [CRISIL] AAA/ Stable, from its earlier assigned rating of [CRISIL] AA+/Positive. In upgrading the rating, CRISIL has factored the companys continued healthy asset quality, robust capitalisation, strong profitability, healthy cover for asset-side risks, and sufficient liquidity.On 29 December 2017, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IBHFL) announced that it has issued Indias 1st Social Affordable Housing Bond of Rs 1000 crore, with the proceeds being used towards financing the affordable housing sector. This landmark issue was solely arranged and subscribed by Yes Bank, Indias 5th largest private sector Bank.During FY 2019-20, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the merger of the Company and its wholly owned Subsidiary, Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) effective on May 3, 2019.During the FY 2020-21, the Company sold 91% of its stake held in OakNorth Holdings Ltd. (the wholly owning parent companyof OakNorth Bank plc); and consequently as at March 31, 2021, the Company holds 1.45% in OakNorth Holding Ltd.During FY 2020-21, the Company raised, by way of private placement, Rs. 2,780 Crores of Secured NCDs having a face value Rs. 1,000,000 each and said NCDs were listed on WDM segment of BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).During the year 2012-13, the Merger of erstwhile Indiabulls Financial Services Limited (IBFSL, the Holding Company) with the Company was effective from April 1, 2012. As a result, IBFSL stood amalgamated with IBHFL as a going concern. The Company launched advisory services for the benefit for NRIs and PIOs in and around UK.