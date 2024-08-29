|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|2
|100
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 2/- per fully paid up equity share, translating to 100% on face value of ? 2 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company has fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as: the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (which was earlier intimated to the exchanges by the Company vide its intimation dated May 24, 2024). The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a period of thirty days from the conclusion of the AGM; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.