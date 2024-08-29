The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 2/- per fully paid up equity share, translating to 100% on face value of ? 2 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company has fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as: the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (which was earlier intimated to the exchanges by the Company vide its intimation dated May 24, 2024). The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a period of thirty days from the conclusion of the AGM; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)