Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of secured and/or unsecured debt and/or equity securities and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities including but not limited to FCCBs FCEBs or any combination thereof by way of a public or preferential offer a private placement follow-on public offering rights offering qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof or such other methods or combinations as may be decided in India or abroad and pricing thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed and shall remain closed till December 13 2024. Please take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M.), discussed and authorized the raising of funds, through issue of equity shares, up to an aggregate amount of INR 2,500 Crores (or equivalent USD or any other foreign currency), through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements in terms of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the ICDR Regulations), the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules made thereunder, as amended and subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if and to the extent required. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till November 16 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. For details refer attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for convening 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company (19th AGM) and considering seeking shareholders approval for renewal of annual authorization for issuance of secured and/or unsecured NCDs/Bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis in 19th AGM. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed and shall remain closed till August 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 29, 2024 are enclosed. For details, refer attachment. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) held today i.e., August 29, 2024, which commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:10 PM, the Board has, amongst others, considered and approved/ noted the following: 1. Issuance of secured and/ or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures / bonds (NCDs/ Bonds), on a private placement basis 2. Recommendation of appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors 3. Shifting of one of the Corporate Offices of the Company 4. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company For details, refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till August 15 2024. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. August 13, 2024, which commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M., has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, amongst other matters. For details, refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and (b) payment of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 23-24. To be in a position to swiftly take advantage of strategic opportunities that may present themselves an enabling approval to raise funds in the manners detailed in the following sentences is being considered by the Board and where/if required the same may also be put for approval to the shareholders. Thus the Board may consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities including but not limited to warrants depository receipts FCCBs FCEBs or any combination thereof by way of a public or preferential offer a private placement follow-on public offering rights issue qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof or such other methods or combinations as may be decided. For details refer attachment We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., 24.05.2024, which commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M., has approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results, for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the financial statements. The disclosures as required Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations forms part of the said financial results. Also outcome of board meeting enclosed, recommended a final dividend of ? 2/- per fully paid up equity share, translating to 100% on face value of ? 2 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval by the shareholders, raising of funds upto an aggregate amount of Rs. 3500 Crores, through the issuance of equity shares (whether fully or partly paid up) and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities in one or more tranches whether domestic or international as may be considered appropriate subject to the regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable we wish to inform that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 15, 2024 , has approved raising of funds create, offer, borrow, issue and allot debentures and/or bonds and/or debt and/or External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and/or any other non-convertible securities, by way of a public offer or a private placement and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, in India or abroad (all of which are hereinafter referred to as Securities), secured/un-secured, listed on recognized stock exchanges in India or abroad, whether Rupee denominated or denominated in one or more permissible foreign currencies, and/ or any combination of any of the aforementioned Securities, in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances simultaneously or otherwise aggregating up to Rs. 10,000 Crores only. For details, refer attachment. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till February 16 2024. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. February 14, 2024, the Board has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) held on January 17 2024 wherein the Board approved the raising of funds aggregating up to INR 5000 Crores. Securities Issuance and Investment Committee of the Board is scheduled to be held on or after Wednesday January 24 2024 in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 as amended inter-alia to deliberate upon rights issue of equity shares and to discuss and decide various matters in connection with rights issue including the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio and timing of the rights issue. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve specific terms of the rights issue, such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the rights issue. INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 28 Jan 2024 to consider Fund raising is Re-schedule and to be held on 28 Jan 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) This is with reference to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (Board) dated January 17, 2024, wherein the Board approved the raising of funds and our prior intimation dated January 19, 2024 read with intimation dated January 24, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations wherein it was informed that Securities Issuance and Investment Committee of the Board (Committee or SIIC) will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, to deliberate upon rights issue of equity shares of face value ?2 each (Equity Shares) and to decide specific terms of the rights issue (Rights Issue), such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the rights issue. For details, refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 14 Jan 2024