Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd EGM

158.2
(2.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Indiabulls Hous. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Dec 20243 Jan 2025
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and in furtherance to intimation dated December 11, 2024, we wish to inform that the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, which has scheduled to be held on Friday, January 03, 2025 at 11:30 AM (IST), are being mailed to the shareholders, holding equity shares of the Company as on December 06,2024 and whose emails IDs are registered with the Company / Depositories, in compliance with applicable MCA and SEBI Circulars. For details, refer attachment. As required in compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, scrutinizer report dated January 03, 2025, are attached. For details refer attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)

