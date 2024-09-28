Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 29, 2024 are enclosed. For details, refer attachment. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) held today i.e., August 29, 2024, which commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:10 PM, the Board has, amongst others, considered and approved/ noted the following: 1. Issuance of secured and/ or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures / bonds (NCDs/ Bonds), on a private placement basis 2. Recommendation of appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors 3. Shifting of one of the Corporate Offices of the Company 4. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company For details, refer attachment. In connection with 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations, we submit the following: (a) Voting Results in the prescribed format (b) Scrutinizer Report dated September 28, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)