iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd AGM

143.5
(1.36%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Indiabulls Hous. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 29, 2024 are enclosed. For details, refer attachment. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) held today i.e., August 29, 2024, which commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:10 PM, the Board has, amongst others, considered and approved/ noted the following: 1. Issuance of secured and/ or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures / bonds (NCDs/ Bonds), on a private placement basis 2. Recommendation of appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors 3. Shifting of one of the Corporate Offices of the Company 4. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company For details, refer attachment. In connection with 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations, we submit the following: (a) Voting Results in the prescribed format (b) Scrutinizer Report dated September 28, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

Indiabulls Hous.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.