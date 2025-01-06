To the Members of THE INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of THE INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURERS LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its losses including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. During the year, the Company has advanced loan amounting to Rs.338 lacs for which the company has not complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2023 for obtaining prior approval by means of special resolution from shareholders. The company has issued notice for seeking approval from shareholders through postal ballot. The e-voting period for this postal ballot was commenced on 11th May 2024 and will end on 9th June 2024. In absence of information related to penal consequences for not taking prior approval, we are unable to comment on the provision required and impact of the same on profit/net worth of the company.

2. In the current year, the Companys financial assets and financial income have exceeded 50% of total assets and total income respectively. Accordingly, the Company is categorized as a Company having Financial activity as principal business , fulfilling eligibility criteria for registration as NBFC. The Company has during the year, initiated transition of operations to new line of business ie.; trading in agricultural goods (as authorized by the Memorandum of Association) and as explained to us, is still under pre-operational stage and hence has not applied for registration with RBI for the same. The situation caused on account of the above transition has led to the Company having Financial activity as principal business for the reporting year. In absence of information related to penal consequences, we are unable to comment on the provision required and impact of the same on profit/net worth of the company.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, the changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Financial Statements.

b) Except for the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Financial Statements.

d) Except for the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) The provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements (Refer Note 22 of the financial statement).

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the period ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. However, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log in any direct data changes for accounting software used for maintaining books of accounts relating to payroll.

Referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Report of even date on the accounts of THE INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURERS LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024

i.

(a) The Company is generally maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(b) The fixed assets of the company are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and discrepancies noticed between the book records and the physical inventories were not material and have been properly dealt with in the accounts

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company does not have immovable properties of freehold or leasehold land and building and hence clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. The company does not have any inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

a) a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided loan to a company other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates amounting to Rs. 338.71 Lacs during the year.

a. The terms and conditions of granting of such loan is not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b. The repayment of principal and interest for the aforesaid loan have been scheduled and the party is regular in payment of principal and interest as applicable.

c. In respect of loans, there is no overdue amount outstanding for more than ninety day.

d. The company has not advanced or renewed/extended a new loan to settle the over dues of the existing loan

e. Since the loan is not repayable on demand, accordingly clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation provided to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

iv. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified and therefore clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vi. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods & Service Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it and there were no arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) There are no dues in respect of Income Tax, Service tax, and cess that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any long term borrowing and therefore clause (ix) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of public issue/ further offer (including debt instruments) and through term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanation given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the nature of the activities of the Company does not attract any special statue applicable to Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has not appointed Internal Auditor in compliance with section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) Since the Company does not have an internal audit function, there were no internal audit reports for us to consider during our audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us subject to matter described in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, as per the management the Company is not required to obtain registration under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934 and therefore clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not required to be registered under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations is made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year. However ,in the immediately preceding financial year, the company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 44.30 lacs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, section 135 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of THE INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.