Open₹222
Prev. Close₹222
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹222
Day's Low₹222
52 Week's High₹222.5
52 Week's Low₹162.9
Book Value₹66.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.1
P/E77.62
EPS2.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.72
2.63
3.09
3.55
Net Worth
3.22
3.13
3.59
4.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.22
0.78
0.7
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-71.81
11.52
-23.41
263.73
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.78
-0.62
-0.81
As % of sales
99.73
99.69
89.38
88.52
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.5
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-0.35
-0.11
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0.1
0.21
Working capital
0.04
0.11
-1.02
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.81
11.52
-23.41
263.73
Op profit growth
-4.89
522.34
40.89
-59.1
EBIT growth
8.58
198.5
67.43
-60.12
Net profit growth
8.58
2,064.82
-111.36
-191.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Bamboria
Managing Director & CFO
Vishal Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Bhavika Mayur Thakkar
Independent Director
Ashok Jain
Independent Director
JAYNISH RAMESHCHANDRA KOTHARI
Reports by Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
Summary
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., the Mumbai based was incorporated on October 31, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The companys 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane.
Read More
The Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is ₹11.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is 77.62 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is ₹162.9 and ₹222.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.17%, 3 Years at 74.19%, 1 Year at 24.23%, 6 Month at 11.03%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 4.74%.
