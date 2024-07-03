iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Share Price

222
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open222
  • Day's High222
  • 52 Wk High222.5
  • Prev. Close222
  • Day's Low222
  • 52 Wk Low 162.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E77.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.04
  • EPS2.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

222

Prev. Close

222

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

222

Day's Low

222

52 Week's High

222.5

52 Week's Low

162.9

Book Value

66.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.1

P/E

77.62

EPS

2.86

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 44.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.72

2.63

3.09

3.55

Net Worth

3.22

3.13

3.59

4.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.22

0.78

0.7

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-71.81

11.52

-23.41

263.73

Raw materials

-0.21

-0.78

-0.62

-0.81

As % of sales

99.73

99.69

89.38

88.52

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.5

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-0.35

-0.11

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0.1

0.21

Working capital

0.04

0.11

-1.02

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.81

11.52

-23.41

263.73

Op profit growth

-4.89

522.34

40.89

-59.1

EBIT growth

8.58

198.5

67.43

-60.12

Net profit growth

8.58

2,064.82

-111.36

-191.21

No Record Found

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Bamboria

Managing Director & CFO

Vishal Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Bhavika Mayur Thakkar

Independent Director

Ashok Jain

Independent Director

JAYNISH RAMESHCHANDRA KOTHARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd

Summary

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., the Mumbai based was incorporated on October 31, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The companys 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane.
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd share price today?

The Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is ₹11.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is 77.62 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is ₹162.9 and ₹222.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd?

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.17%, 3 Years at 74.19%, 1 Year at 24.23%, 6 Month at 11.03%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.40 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 44.52 %

