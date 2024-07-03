Summary

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., the Mumbai based was incorporated on October 31, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The companys 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane.

