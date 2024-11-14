Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024 2. Such other matters as may be considered and deemed appropriate by the Board. The above intimation is in connection and continuation with the intimation submitted with exchange on 25th September 2024. Submission of Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 The exchange and stakeholders are requested to note and take on record the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i: e 14th August 2024 approved the matters as attached in the Outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Board of Director, in its Meeting held on today i.e 24th June 2024 approve the appointment of Mr. Jaynish Kothari as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The exchange and stakeholders are requested to note and take record the Financial Result of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 1. Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., on Monday, the 28th May, 2024 commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. 2. The Board has approved the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of The Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Limited (Company), in its meeting today, viz. 28th May, 2024 considered and approved as mentioned. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

The Indian Link Chain Manufactures Ltd (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 09th May, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice and matters to be approved by shareholders as follows - a) To approve the appointment of the Statutory Auditor. The said resolution is subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company - The Board of Director appointed the said Statutory Auditor on 14th March, 2024. Details as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 have been provided in appointment intimation filed by the Company on 14th March, 2024. b) Approval of limits for the Loans and Investment by the Company in terms of the provisions Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. c) Approval to borrow in excess of the paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company under Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

The board in its meeting held today i:e 14-03-2024 has recommended appointment of M/S NK Jalan & Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office upto upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024