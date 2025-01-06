Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.22
0.78
0.7
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-71.81
11.52
-23.41
263.73
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.78
-0.62
-0.81
As % of sales
99.73
99.69
89.38
88.52
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.5
0
0
As % of sales
230.4
64.14
0.85
0.65
Other costs
-0.16
-0.2
-0.18
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.82
26.24
25.9
19.59
Operating profit
-0.67
-0.7
-0.11
-0.08
OPM
-303.95
-90.08
-16.14
-8.77
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.29
0.35
0.06
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.38
-0.35
-0.11
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0.1
0.21
Tax rate
0
0
-86.21
-303.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-0.35
-0.01
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
-0.35
-0.01
0.14
yoy growth (%)
8.58
2,064.82
-111.36
-191.21
NPM
-175.83
-45.64
-2.35
15.84
