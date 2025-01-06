iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

222
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.22

0.78

0.7

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-71.81

11.52

-23.41

263.73

Raw materials

-0.21

-0.78

-0.62

-0.81

As % of sales

99.73

99.69

89.38

88.52

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.5

0

0

As % of sales

230.4

64.14

0.85

0.65

Other costs

-0.16

-0.2

-0.18

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.82

26.24

25.9

19.59

Operating profit

-0.67

-0.7

-0.11

-0.08

OPM

-303.95

-90.08

-16.14

-8.77

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.29

0.35

0.06

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.38

-0.35

-0.11

-0.07

Taxes

0

0

0.1

0.21

Tax rate

0

0

-86.21

-303.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.38

-0.35

-0.01

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.38

-0.35

-0.01

0.14

yoy growth (%)

8.58

2,064.82

-111.36

-191.21

NPM

-175.83

-45.64

-2.35

15.84

