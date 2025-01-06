Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.72
2.63
3.09
3.55
Net Worth
3.22
3.13
3.59
4.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.22
3.13
3.59
4.05
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.14
1.5
0.76
3.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.12
Debtor Days
198.57
Other Current Assets
3.53
1.89
1.14
4.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
0
-0.15
Creditor Days
248.21
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.37
-0.38
-0.36
Cash
0.04
1.58
2.77
0.15
Total Assets
3.22
3.14
3.6
4.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.