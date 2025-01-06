iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.72

2.63

3.09

3.55

Net Worth

3.22

3.13

3.59

4.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.22

3.13

3.59

4.05

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.06

0.07

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.14

1.5

0.76

3.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.12

Debtor Days

198.57

Other Current Assets

3.53

1.89

1.14

4.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

0

-0.15

Creditor Days

248.21

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.37

-0.38

-0.36

Cash

0.04

1.58

2.77

0.15

Total Assets

3.22

3.14

3.6

4.04

