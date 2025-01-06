Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-0.35
-0.11
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0.1
0.21
Working capital
0.04
0.11
-1.02
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.36
-0.25
-1.11
0.04
Capital expenditure
0
-3.99
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.36
-4.24
-1.11
0.04
Equity raised
7.87
8.11
7.66
7.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.51
3.86
6.55
7.42
