iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Company Summary

222
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Summary

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., the Mumbai based was incorporated on October 31, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The companys 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.