<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDTORS’ REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF INDIANIVESH LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of IndiaNivesh Limited (‘the Company’), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Qualified Opinion

A. As required by section 138 of the companies Act 2013 internal audit was not done during the year.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements . Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone Financial Statements have been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of Financial Statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books Except for the possible effect of the matters described in Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above and the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) Except for the possible effect of the matters described in Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above, The financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effect of the matters described in Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. e) The matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, may not have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(ii) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone Financial Statements (Refer Note 24 of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements); ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. The Company has transferred Rs. 3,915 pertaining to Financial Year 2014-15 and Rs.4,717 pertaining to pertains to Financial Year 2015-16 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company in the current year iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared a dividend during the year hence provisions of Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used Accounting Software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (Edit Log) facility which operated throughout the year except for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 3rd August, 2023. However, for the database level we are unable to comment as the necessary information required for Reporting under this section was not available.

Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Sd/- Sajjan Kanodia Partner Mem.No.048047 UDIN: 24048047BKDHIZ1503

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of IndiaNivesh Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that: (i) (a) (A) Since The Company doesn’t have any Property, plant and equipment’s and intangible assets and hence paragraph 3 (i)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company. (B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there is no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder (ii) (a) The Company has conducted physical verification of inventory on the basis of statements received from depository participants in respect of securities held as inventory, at reasonable intervals during the year. No Material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets hence paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (iii) (a) The Company being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Hence paragraph 3 (iii) (a) & (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has granted loans. The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the company’s interest except one party where the loan provided during the year aggregating to Rs. NIL and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs. 0.75 crores are interest free. c) As per management repayment of principal and interest is on call basis however in absence of the corroborative evidence for the repayment terms, we are not able to comment on the stipulation terms and repayment of principal and interest. d) As explained in above clause, since schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms are unable to comment on the overdue amount of principal and payment of interest. e) As disclosed in note 5 to the Financial Statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to relatedpartiesasdefinedin clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 16.23 0 8.32 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 0 51.27%

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the companies Act.2013 in respect loans granted and investment made, to the extent applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the Company hence paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. (vii) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of account. (iX) (a) As per management repayment of principal and interest is on call basis and however in absence of the corroborative evidence for the repayment terms, we relied on the management for the same.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedure performed by us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the company we report that company has used funds raised on call basis/short term basis for long term investment amounting to Rs. 52.38 Crores.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company on an overall examination of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, Though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company b) We were unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company, hence the internal audit reports have not been entirely considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company has obtained the requisite registration as a Non-Banking Financial Institution under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial activities or housing financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (‘CoR’) from the RBI as per the RBI Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records the Company is a not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. hence this clause is not applicable to the Company (d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, definedin Core Investment Companies the Group (as (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 0.85 crores in the current financial year and not in the preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the Company has invested its short term funds for long term investment purpose and against losses incurred. Since the Company is not having sufficient liquidity and current assets, we are not able to comment whether the Company will be able to meet liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However as per management, funds will be arranged/infused as and when required to meet its obligations and we are relying on the management for the same. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Company is not required to spend any amount as per section 135 of the Companies Act Hence clause (xx)(a) (b) is not applicable (xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Sd/- Sajjan Kanodia Partner Mem.No.048047 UDIN: 24048047BKDHIZ1503

ANNEXURE "B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of IndiaNivesh Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IndiaNivesh Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of recordsthat,inreasonabledetail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31st March, 2024: The documentation in respect of specific policies and procedures pertaining to internal financial controls over financial reporting are not adequate and needs to be further strengthened. This may potentially result in the risk of overriding of these controls and misstatement in recording of transaction. A "material weakness" is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company’s Financial Statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. In our opinion, except for the possible effect of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company and these material weaknesses above does not affect our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements of the Company.