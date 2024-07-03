iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IndiaNivesh Ltd Share Price

14.99
(-3.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.85
  • Day's High15.85
  • 52 Wk High18.35
  • Prev. Close15.61
  • Day's Low14.85
  • 52 Wk Low 8.3
  • Turnover (lac)2.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-11.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IndiaNivesh Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.85

Prev. Close

15.61

Turnover(Lac.)

2.49

Day's High

15.85

Day's Low

14.85

52 Week's High

18.35

52 Week's Low

8.3

Book Value

-11.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IndiaNivesh Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

IndiaNivesh Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IndiaNivesh Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 36.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IndiaNivesh Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.35

-47.31

-48.47

-45.19

Net Worth

-45.57

-43.53

-44.69

-41.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-97.46

11.88

15.2

0.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.13

0.54

5.64

6.97

119.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.13

0.54

5.64

6.97

119.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.18

2.63

3.2

9.07

8.04

View Annually Results

IndiaNivesh Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IndiaNivesh Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Rajesh Nuwal

Vice Chairman

Dinesh Nuwal

Company Secretary

Rekha Suthar

Additional Director

Duwarka Pareek

Additional Director

Kaushik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IndiaNivesh Ltd

Summary

IndiaNivesh Ltd was incorporated in May, 1931. The Company is actively involved, as a principal, in investing & financing activity, acquisition and management of Stressed Assets as well as Consultancy Services. In a short span of time, the Company, with its customized offerings, emerged as a strong player in the investment market acquiring reputed clienteles including Government Institutions, Public Finance Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Institutions (Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies), HNIs, Corporate Houses and SME Enterprises.The Investment Business Undertaking of the Company was demerged into IndiaNivesh Financial Advisors Limited in FY 2016-17. IndiaNivesh, a financial services group with broking and PMS arms announced the closure of its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in 2018-19. This was on account of the Covid 19 driven volatilit. The PMS had a size of Rs 60 crore and 190 clients. IndiaNivesh clients on the broking side also faced delays in getting payouts. However, this was due to critical staff not being able to reach the office for carrying out the smooth operations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IndiaNivesh Ltd share price today?

The IndiaNivesh Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaNivesh Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndiaNivesh Ltd is ₹56.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IndiaNivesh Ltd is 0 and -1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IndiaNivesh Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndiaNivesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndiaNivesh Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹18.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IndiaNivesh Ltd?

IndiaNivesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.38%, 3 Years at -14.13%, 1 Year at -9.14%, 6 Month at 31.62%, 3 Month at 11.34% and 1 Month at 2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IndiaNivesh Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IndiaNivesh Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.45 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 36.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IndiaNivesh Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.