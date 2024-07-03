SectorFinance
Open₹15.85
Prev. Close₹15.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.49
Day's High₹15.85
Day's Low₹14.85
52 Week's High₹18.35
52 Week's Low₹8.3
Book Value₹-11.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.35
-47.31
-48.47
-45.19
Net Worth
-45.57
-43.53
-44.69
-41.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-97.46
11.88
15.2
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.13
0.54
5.64
6.97
119.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.13
0.54
5.64
6.97
119.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
2.63
3.2
9.07
8.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Rajesh Nuwal
Vice Chairman
Dinesh Nuwal
Company Secretary
Rekha Suthar
Additional Director
Duwarka Pareek
Additional Director
Kaushik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IndiaNivesh Ltd
Summary
IndiaNivesh Ltd was incorporated in May, 1931. The Company is actively involved, as a principal, in investing & financing activity, acquisition and management of Stressed Assets as well as Consultancy Services. In a short span of time, the Company, with its customized offerings, emerged as a strong player in the investment market acquiring reputed clienteles including Government Institutions, Public Finance Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Institutions (Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies), HNIs, Corporate Houses and SME Enterprises.The Investment Business Undertaking of the Company was demerged into IndiaNivesh Financial Advisors Limited in FY 2016-17. IndiaNivesh, a financial services group with broking and PMS arms announced the closure of its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in 2018-19. This was on account of the Covid 19 driven volatilit. The PMS had a size of Rs 60 crore and 190 clients. IndiaNivesh clients on the broking side also faced delays in getting payouts. However, this was due to critical staff not being able to reach the office for carrying out the smooth operations.
Read More
The IndiaNivesh Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndiaNivesh Ltd is ₹56.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IndiaNivesh Ltd is 0 and -1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndiaNivesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndiaNivesh Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹18.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IndiaNivesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.38%, 3 Years at -14.13%, 1 Year at -9.14%, 6 Month at 31.62%, 3 Month at 11.34% and 1 Month at 2.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.