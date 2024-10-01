1. Intimation of 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of our Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 and confirming the dispatch of Annual Report to the Shareholders. 2. Intimation for Book Closure Date from Tuesday, 24th September 2024 to Monday, 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) and Disclosure of Voting Results of 93rd Annual General Meeting of IndiaNivesh Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)