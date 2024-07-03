iifl-logo-icon 1
IndiaNivesh Ltd Quarterly Results

14.83
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.5

1.83

0.52

2.42

1.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.5

1.83

0.52

2.42

1.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.57

0.55

0.54

0.55

Total Income

2.24

2.4

1.07

2.97

2.04

Total Expenditure

0.52

0.34

2.68

0.71

0.45

PBIDT

1.72

2.06

-1.62

2.26

1.59

Interest

0.02

0.03

0.85

0.05

-0.17

PBDT

1.7

2.03

-2.46

2.21

1.76

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.2

0.14

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.12

-0.39

0.1

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.55

2.01

-2.28

1.97

1.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.55

2.01

-2.28

1.97

1.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.55

2.01

-2.28

1.97

1.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.41

0.53

-0.6

0.52

0.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

114.66

112.56

-311.53

93.38

106.71

PBDTM(%)

113.33

110.92

-473.07

91.32

118.12

PATM(%)

103.33

109.83

-438.46

81.4

103.35

