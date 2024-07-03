IndiaNivesh Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.5
1.83
0.52
2.42
1.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.5
1.83
0.52
2.42
1.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.57
0.55
0.54
0.55
Total Income
2.24
2.4
1.07
2.97
2.04
Total Expenditure
0.52
0.34
2.68
0.71
0.45
PBIDT
1.72
2.06
-1.62
2.26
1.59
Interest
0.02
0.03
0.85
0.05
-0.17
PBDT
1.7
2.03
-2.46
2.21
1.76
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.2
0.14
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.12
-0.39
0.1
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.55
2.01
-2.28
1.97
1.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.55
2.01
-2.28
1.97
1.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.55
2.01
-2.28
1.97
1.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.41
0.53
-0.6
0.52
0.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
114.66
112.56
-311.53
93.38
106.71
PBDTM(%)
113.33
110.92
-473.07
91.32
118.12
PATM(%)
103.33
109.83
-438.46
81.4
103.35
