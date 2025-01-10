iifl-logo-icon 1
IndiaNivesh Ltd Balance Sheet

14.85
(-2.11%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.35

-47.31

-48.47

-45.19

Net Worth

-45.57

-43.53

-44.69

-41.41

Minority Interest

Debt

122.5

123.14

120.87

111.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.93

79.61

76.18

69.94

Fixed Assets

0.68

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

52.39

68.33

67.37

25.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.24

3.51

3.71

0.03

Networking Capital

19.86

5.66

2.96

42.59

Inventories

6.1

0

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.72

7.83

6.19

45.92

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.7

-2.16

-3.22

-3.32

Cash

0.01

0.05

0.07

0.05

Total Assets

76.18

77.55

74.11

67.86

