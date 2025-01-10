IndiaNivesh Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.35
-47.31
-48.47
-45.19
Net Worth
-45.57
-43.53
-44.69
-41.41
Minority Interest
Debt
122.5
123.14
120.87
111.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.93
79.61
76.18
69.94
Fixed Assets
0.68
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.39
68.33
67.37
25.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.24
3.51
3.71
0.03
Networking Capital
19.86
5.66
2.96
42.59
Inventories
6.1
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.72
7.83
6.19
45.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.7
-2.16
-3.22
-3.32
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
76.18
77.55
74.11
67.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.