IndiaNivesh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-97.46
11.88
15.2
0.48
Other operating items
Operating
-97.46
11.88
15.2
0.48
Capital expenditure
-0.21
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-97.67
11.88
15.2
0.48
Equity raised
-20.06
49.79
47.95
46.9
Investing
-70.5
65.08
3.19
-0.05
Financing
46.12
98.35
24.56
6.83
Dividends paid
0
0.37
0.07
0.08
Net in cash
-142.11
225.48
90.98
54.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.