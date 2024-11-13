iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IndiaNivesh Ltd Board Meeting

14.49
(1.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:23:00 AM

IndiaNivesh CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 at 04.00 p.m. has inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Any other business as determined by the chairman. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 08.15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the disclosure for Appointment of Statutory Auditor.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the agenda items as per attached outcome. We hereby submit the disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday,13th August, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. has inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Taken on record resignation of Ms. Rekha Kumari Suthar from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 05th August, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 08.35 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 01.00 P.M. has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.45 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We hereby submit the revised Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024, upon query raised by the exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 01:30 P.M has inter alia, considered and approved the following agenda: - 1. Appointment of Mr. Kaushik Shah (DIN: 07570531) for the post of Additional Director w.e.f. 22nd April 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
We hereby submit the disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 for change of chairman of the company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. ii. To take on record Resignation of Mrs. Neelam Tater (DIN:07653773) from the post of Independent Director of the company w.e.f 24th January 2024. iii. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February 2024 at 01.00 P.M. has inter alia, considered and approved the following agenda: 1. Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Taken on record resignation of Mrs. Neelam Tater from the post of Independent director w.e.f 24th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

IndiaNivesh: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IndiaNivesh Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.