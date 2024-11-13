Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 at 04.00 p.m. has inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Any other business as determined by the chairman. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 08.15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the disclosure for Appointment of Statutory Auditor.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the agenda items as per attached outcome. We hereby submit the disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday,13th August, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. has inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Taken on record resignation of Ms. Rekha Kumari Suthar from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 05th August, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 08.35 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

INDIANIVESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 01.00 P.M. has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.45 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We hereby submit the revised Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024, upon query raised by the exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 01:30 P.M has inter alia, considered and approved the following agenda: - 1. Appointment of Mr. Kaushik Shah (DIN: 07570531) for the post of Additional Director w.e.f. 22nd April 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

We hereby submit the disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 for change of chairman of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024