IndiaNivesh Ltd Company Summary

13.8
(2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:24:00 AM

IndiaNivesh Ltd Summary

IndiaNivesh Ltd was incorporated in May, 1931. The Company is actively involved, as a principal, in investing & financing activity, acquisition and management of Stressed Assets as well as Consultancy Services. In a short span of time, the Company, with its customized offerings, emerged as a strong player in the investment market acquiring reputed clienteles including Government Institutions, Public Finance Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Institutions (Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies), HNIs, Corporate Houses and SME Enterprises.The Investment Business Undertaking of the Company was demerged into IndiaNivesh Financial Advisors Limited in FY 2016-17. IndiaNivesh, a financial services group with broking and PMS arms announced the closure of its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in 2018-19. This was on account of the Covid 19 driven volatilit. The PMS had a size of Rs 60 crore and 190 clients. IndiaNivesh clients on the broking side also faced delays in getting payouts. However, this was due to critical staff not being able to reach the office for carrying out the smooth operations.

