Indo Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.23
7.23
7.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.36
-1.31
-1.14
-1.07
Net Worth
5.87
5.92
6.09
6.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.87
5.92
6.09
6.16
Fixed Assets
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.09
6.48
5.08
4.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.33
-1.95
-0.2
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.67
0.76
0.07
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4
-2.7
-0.26
0
Cash
0.06
0.15
0.05
0.01
Total Assets
4.68
5.54
5.79
5.3
