Indo Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

2.46
(4.68%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.23

7.23

7.23

7.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.36

-1.31

-1.14

-1.07

Net Worth

5.87

5.92

6.09

6.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.87

5.92

6.09

6.16

Fixed Assets

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.09

6.48

5.08

4.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.33

-1.95

-0.2

0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.67

0.76

0.07

0.08

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4

-2.7

-0.26

0

Cash

0.06

0.15

0.05

0.01

Total Assets

4.68

5.54

5.79

5.3

