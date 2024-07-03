iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Credit Capital Ltd Share Price

2.46
(4.68%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.46
  • Day's High2.46
  • 52 Wk High2.46
  • Prev. Close2.35
  • Day's Low2.46
  • 52 Wk Low 1.7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indo Credit Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.46

Prev. Close

2.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.46

Day's Low

2.46

52 Week's High

2.46

52 Week's Low

1.7

Book Value

7.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Credit Capital Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Indo Credit Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Credit Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.51%

Non-Promoter- 85.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Credit Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.23

7.23

7.23

7.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.36

-1.31

-1.14

-1.07

Net Worth

5.87

5.92

6.09

6.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Indo Credit Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Credit Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhanwar Kanver

Whole-time Director

Ramkaran Saini

Independent Director

Pravinkumar Chavada

Independent Director

Bhanwarsinh Chauhan

Independent Director

Chiman Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Simran Chugh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Credit Capital Ltd

Summary

Indo Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company on November 11, 1993 under the name of Indo Credit and Investment Company Limited, thereafter, the name of the Company got changed into Indo Credit Capital Limited on September 22, 1994. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).The Company objective to carry on the business or profession and to act as merchant bankers, advisor to the issue, managers to the issue, registrar to the issue, share transfer agents, appraiser of projects, underwriters, portfolio management, brokers whether or not member of stock exchange, agent of saving schemes, deposit, also to carry on the business as a finance company to finance or assist in financing all kind of lease operations, hire purchases and investment company and to invest the funds in any form of properties whether of capital nature or otherwise including shares, securities, bonds, debentures and to deal in such securities.Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) form an integral part of the Indian financial system. They play an important role in nation building and financial inclusion by complementing the banking sector in reaching out credit to the unbanked segments of society, especially to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the cradle of entrepreneurship and innovation. However,NBFCs operate under certain regulatory constraints, which put them at a disadvantage position vis--vis banks. W
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Credit Capital Ltd share price today?

The Indo Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is ₹1.78 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Credit Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is ₹1.7 and ₹2.46 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Indo Credit Capital Ltd?

Indo Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.94%, 3 Years at 15.66%, 1 Year at 50.92%, 6 Month at 26.15%, 3 Month at 9.82% and 1 Month at 4.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Credit Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.49 %

