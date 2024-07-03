Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2.46
Prev. Close₹2.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.46
Day's Low₹2.46
52 Week's High₹2.46
52 Week's Low₹1.7
Book Value₹7.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.23
7.23
7.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.36
-1.31
-1.14
-1.07
Net Worth
5.87
5.92
6.09
6.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhanwar Kanver
Whole-time Director
Ramkaran Saini
Independent Director
Pravinkumar Chavada
Independent Director
Bhanwarsinh Chauhan
Independent Director
Chiman Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Simran Chugh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Credit Capital Ltd
Summary
Indo Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company on November 11, 1993 under the name of Indo Credit and Investment Company Limited, thereafter, the name of the Company got changed into Indo Credit Capital Limited on September 22, 1994. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).The Company objective to carry on the business or profession and to act as merchant bankers, advisor to the issue, managers to the issue, registrar to the issue, share transfer agents, appraiser of projects, underwriters, portfolio management, brokers whether or not member of stock exchange, agent of saving schemes, deposit, also to carry on the business as a finance company to finance or assist in financing all kind of lease operations, hire purchases and investment company and to invest the funds in any form of properties whether of capital nature or otherwise including shares, securities, bonds, debentures and to deal in such securities.Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) form an integral part of the Indian financial system. They play an important role in nation building and financial inclusion by complementing the banking sector in reaching out credit to the unbanked segments of society, especially to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the cradle of entrepreneurship and innovation. However,NBFCs operate under certain regulatory constraints, which put them at a disadvantage position vis--vis banks. W
Read More
The Indo Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is ₹1.78 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Credit Capital Ltd is ₹1.7 and ₹2.46 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Indo Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.94%, 3 Years at 15.66%, 1 Year at 50.92%, 6 Month at 26.15%, 3 Month at 9.82% and 1 Month at 4.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.