|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Board considered and approved the following: 1)Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2)Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel Practicing Company Secretary as secretarial auditor of the company. 3.Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 312024; 4.Fix the day date time and venue of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice there of. 5. Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 6. Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 31st Annual General Meeting. 7. Re-appointment of Mr. Ramkaran Saini as a whole-time director of the company. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors held on 22 July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider adopt and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other Business as may be decided by board of directors of the company. audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Intimation of meeting of independent directors of the company Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|The board meeting of Indo Credit Capital Limited will be held on 20th January, 2024 to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 along with Auditors Limited review report. 2. any other business with the permission of the Chairman. INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Note: the announcement for Board meeting has already intimated on 13th January, 2024 under the tab Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR due to technical issue in the tab of Board meeting Intimation, therefore upon resolving of such issue we hereby intimated under this tab. Kindly treat this intimation as on the 13th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2024) Considered and approved. 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. Unaudited Financial result for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.