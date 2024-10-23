Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Board considered and approved the following: 1)Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2)Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel Practicing Company Secretary as secretarial auditor of the company. 3.Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 312024; 4.Fix the day date time and venue of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice there of. 5. Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 6. Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 31st Annual General Meeting. 7. Re-appointment of Mr. Ramkaran Saini as a whole-time director of the company. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors held on 22 July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider adopt and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other Business as may be decided by board of directors of the company. audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Intimation of meeting of independent directors of the company Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024