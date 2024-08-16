|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors held on 22 July, 2024 Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Voting result alongwith scrutinizer report of the meeting of shareholders held on August 16, 2024 at the registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
