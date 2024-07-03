Indo Credit Capital Ltd Summary

Indo Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company on November 11, 1993 under the name of Indo Credit and Investment Company Limited, thereafter, the name of the Company got changed into Indo Credit Capital Limited on September 22, 1994. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).The Company objective to carry on the business or profession and to act as merchant bankers, advisor to the issue, managers to the issue, registrar to the issue, share transfer agents, appraiser of projects, underwriters, portfolio management, brokers whether or not member of stock exchange, agent of saving schemes, deposit, also to carry on the business as a finance company to finance or assist in financing all kind of lease operations, hire purchases and investment company and to invest the funds in any form of properties whether of capital nature or otherwise including shares, securities, bonds, debentures and to deal in such securities.Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) form an integral part of the Indian financial system. They play an important role in nation building and financial inclusion by complementing the banking sector in reaching out credit to the unbanked segments of society, especially to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the cradle of entrepreneurship and innovation. However,NBFCs operate under certain regulatory constraints, which put them at a disadvantage position vis--vis banks. While there has been a regulatory convergence between banks and NBFCs on the asset side, on the liability side, NBFCs still do not enjoy a level playing field. This needs to be addressed to help NBFCs realize their full potential and thereby perform their duties with greater efficiency.On account of overall economic slowdown, liquidity crisis faced by the Company and blocking of investment, the Company is striving hard to capture its business opportunities and also trying for new avenues to provide impetus to the operations of the Company and achieve target as per business plan of the Company.