Indo Credit Capital Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" on the business of the Company as applicable to the extent relevant.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

NBFCs have become important constituents of Indias financial sector and have been recording higher credit growth than scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) over the past few years. NBFCs continue to leverage their superior understanding of regional dynamics and customised products and services to expedite financial inclusion in India. Lower transaction costs, innovative products, quick decision making, customer orientation and prompt service standards have typically differentiated NBFCs from banks. Considering the reach and expanse of NBFCs, these are well-suited to bridge the financing gap in a large country like India. Systemically important NBFCs have demonstrated agility, innovation and frugality to provide formal financial services to millions of Indians.

The growing importance of NBFCs is reflected in the consistent rise of their credit as a proportion to GDP as well as in relation to credit extended by SCBs to the NBFC sector.

NBFCs has always been an important component of the financial sector and has seen higher credit growth over the past few years. The NBFC sector in India is expected to grow due to several factors like governments commitment to financial inclusion, sectors digital transformation, regulatory changes that aim to ensure the sectors stability and prevent excessive risk-taking and also due to impressive growth projections. With strategic moves by industry leaders, the market is set to expand further. NBFCs are leveraging their superior understanding of regional dynamics and customized products and services to expedite financial inclusion in India. Lower transaction costs, quick decision making, customer orientation and prompt service standards have typically differentiated NBFCs from banks.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) form an integral part of the Indian financial system. They play an important role in nation building and financial inclusion by complementing the banking sector in reaching out credit to the unbanked segments of society, especially to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the cradle of entrepreneurship and innovation. NBFCs ground-level understanding of their customers profile and their credit needs give them an edge, as does their ability to innovate and customize products as per their clients needs. This makes them the perfect conduit for delivering credit to the unbanked and SMEs. However, NBFCs operate under certain regulatory constraints, which put them at a disadvantage position vis-a-vis banks. While there has been a regulatory convergence between banks and NBFCs on the asset side, on the liability side, NBFCs still do not enjoy a level playing field. This needs to be addressed to help NBFCs realize their full potential and thereby perform their duties with greater efficiency.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, CHALLENGES AND OUTLOOK:

Opportunities

NBFCs have served the unbanked customers by pioneering into retail asset-backed lending, lending against securities and microfinance. Following variables in the external environment may be seen as opportunities for the Company:

• The Government of India announced a slew of wide-ranging reforms across varied sectors amidst a comprehensive package aggregating 20 lakh crores — or approximately 10% of nominal subordinated debt and equity support to MSMEs.

• NBFCs aspire to emerge as a one-stop shop for all financia! Services.

• The sector has witnessed moderate consolidation activities in recent years, a trend expected to contin?e in the near future.

• New banking license-related guidelines issued by RBI place NBFCs ahead in competition for licenses owing largely to their rural network.

• New RBI guidelines on NBFCs with regard to capital requirements, provisioning norms & enhanced disclosure requirements are expected to benefit the sector in the long run.

Threats

Being a NBFC, the Company has to face various threats as under mentioned -

• High cost of funds;

• Slow industrial growth;

• Stiff competition with NBFCs as well as with banking sector;

• Non-performing assets.

Challenges

• Competitive rivalry between big players is intense in the industry

• Global recession due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Working Capital and Liquidity Stress in the market.

• Low demand in the market.

• Financial services companies often compete on the basis of offering lower financing rates, higher deposit rates and investment services;

• Stringent regulatory norms prevent new entrants;

• Customers prefer to invest their money with a reputed financial services company offering a wide range of services;

• Medium bargaining power of customers. Although customers do not have much bargaining power, they can easily switch to another company based on the terms and quality of services provided.

Outlook:

With the complete management and operation of the business in the hands of the Board of Directors, the managements are well positioned to provide the insightful explanation for the running trends, resource utilization and forecasts.

DISSCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE.

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The details of the financial performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Accounts and other financial statements forming part of this annual report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Given the magnitude and nature of its business, the Company has maintained sound and commercial practice with an effective internal control system. The system ensures that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly to safeguard the assets of the Company and protect them from any loss due to unauthorized use or disposition. The adequate internal information system is in place to ensure proper information flow for

the decisi?n- making process. The Company also has well-established processes and clearly defined roles and responsibilities for people at various levels.

The control mechanism also involves well documented policies, authorization guidelines commensurate with the level of responsibility and standard operating procedures specific to the respective businesses, adherence to which is strictly ensured. Internal audit is carried out frequently to create awareness and to take corrective actions on the respective units or areas, which need rectification. These reports are then reviewed by the "Management Team" and the "Audit Committee" for follow-up action.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company regards its human resources as amongst its most valuable assets and proactively reviews policies and processes by creating a work environment that encourages initiative, provides challenges and opportunities and recognizes the performance and potential of its employees attracting and retaining the best manpower available by providing high degree of motivation.

Your Company believes in trust, transparency & teamwork to improve employees productivity at all levels. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The management discussion and analysis report containing your Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may constitute certain statements, which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The statements in this management discussion and analysis report could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in the governmental regulations, tax regimes, forex markets, economic developments within India and the countries with which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.