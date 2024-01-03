Indo Gulf Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.96
0.96
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Reserves
3.76
2.28
-4.16
-5.78
Net Worth
7.22
5.74
-0.7
-2.32
Minority Interest
Debt
12.56
11.48
12.72
13.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.37
0.89
0.59
0.42
Total Liabilities
21.15
18.11
12.61
11.95
Fixed Assets
34.66
22.37
14.99
10.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.11
-7.18
-5.25
0.19
Inventories
4.77
4.88
3.51
3.64
Inventory Days
18.79
Sundry Debtors
2.11
1.3
3.03
1.48
Debtor Days
7.64
Other Current Assets
3.34
3.87
1.72
4.47
Sundry Creditors
-15.32
-9.76
-6.8
-3.87
Creditor Days
19.98
Other Current Liabilities
-11.01
-7.47
-6.71
-5.52
Cash
2.6
2.9
2.87
1.05
Total Assets
21.15
18.09
12.61
11.95
