|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.69
53.74
13.46
0
yoy growth (%)
31.53
299.29
0
0
Raw materials
-56.1
-40.31
-11.4
0
As % of sales
79.35
75.01
84.71
0
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.04
-0.9
-0.35
As % of sales
3.22
3.79
6.71
0
Other costs
-11.94
-10.81
-2.51
-1.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.9
20.11
18.65
0
Operating profit
0.36
0.57
-1.35
-1.65
OPM
0.51
1.07
-10.08
0
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.52
-0.41
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.13
-0.08
-0.01
Other income
1.26
0.42
0.38
0.84
Profit before tax
0.57
0.33
-1.48
-0.92
Taxes
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
0
Tax rate
-26.46
-41.55
9.96
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0.19
-1.62
-0.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0.19
-1.62
-0.92
yoy growth (%)
114.96
-112.15
75.63
82.92
NPM
0.6
0.36
-12.1
0
