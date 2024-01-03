Indo Gulf Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.57
0.33
-1.48
-0.92
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.52
-0.41
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
0
Working capital
0.81
-0.34
-0.45
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
0.55
-0.67
-2.49
-1.13
Capital expenditure
1.93
1.96
5.07
1.49
Free cash flow
2.48
1.28
2.57
0.35
Equity raised
-12.4
-12.79
-9.54
-5.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.87
23.03
17.29
11.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.95
11.52
10.32
7.03
