|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|INDO GULF INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Quarterly results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Unaudited Financials results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Priya Choudhary as company secretary of The Company
