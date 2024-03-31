To the Members of Indokem Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of INDOKEM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

I. We draw attention to Note 31(A) of the accompanying standalone financial statement, whereby the Company has provided explanation for the change in accounting policy from deemed Cost model to Revaluation model for the entire class of asset related to free hold and leasehold land and Provisioning for its recoverable financial Assets. The of the Company. company has disclosed its related impact on financial Further, the Company has restated the impact for change in such accounting policy have been the financial duly disclosed in accordance with Ind AS - 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors". The

Impact of changes on the restated financial statement, due to change in above accounting policy has been us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

II. We draw attention to Note 31(B) of the accompanying standalone financial statement regarding Revised

Amalgamation. The board of directors had at their meeting held on 15th January, 2022 inter alia approved Revised Scheme of Amalgamation between Indokem Limited and Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited w.e.f. the Appointed Date i.e. 1st April, 2021.

The above Scheme is effective from 29 th September, 2023 and accordingly, the financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and 1st April, 2022 included in these Financials statement have been restated to give the effectof the adjustments arising from Amalgamation (the "Scheme") as fully described in the Note 31(B) to the standalone financial statement.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1) Litigations, Provisions and contingent liabilities Our Audit procedures included the following: As part of the audit process, we obtained from the management details of matters under disputes including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations. We also performed the following audit procedures: The Company has several litigations which also include matters under dispute which involves significant management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations and open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and process followed to decide provisioning or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities; Refer Note 22 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Discussed with Companys legal team and taxation team for sufficient matters impacting the Company; We also involved our internal tax experts to evaluate the managements underlying judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for preparation the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and analysis, boards report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Any material misstatement thereon pertaining to it will be reported thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone

Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate Accounting Standards specified accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone

Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit;

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards; From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. s (Also refer our comments in para 2(h)(vi)).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the

Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone

Financial Statements – Refer note 22 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024. iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii. The Management has represented that , to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility except for instances mentioned below. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Also Refer Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of the Company of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a phased programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipments so as to cover all assets once in two years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain

Property, plant and equipments were verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; (c) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date except following:

( In lakhs)

Sr. No. Description of item of property Gross carrying value as on 31.03.24 Title deeds held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company 1 Buildings (Delhi) 133.60 M / s Ramakem Limited GHT>Amalgamated Company 01/10/1994 The Company became the owners of the premises by virtue of Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s. Manish Dyes Products Private Limited and M/s. Ramakem Limited, with the Company. However, pending completion of the relevant registration formalities, the immovable properties continue to be in the name of the erstwhile amalgamated company. 2 Land and Building (Naroda) 2103.45 M/s Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited Amalgamated Company 01/04/2021 The Company became the owners of the premises by virtue of Scheme of Amalgamation between Indokem Limited and Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited. However, pending completion of the relevant registration formalities, the immovable properties continue to be in the name of the erstwhile amalgamated companies.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment during the year except for the entire class of asset related to free hold and leasehold land during the year. On the basis of information and explanation given to us, we report that the following class of asset related to free hold and leasehold land have been revalued which has changes more than 10% in the aggregate of the net carrying value free hold and leasehold land.

Particulars Pre- Revaluation Net Carrying amount as at 31.03.2024 Revaluation amount Post Revaluation Net Carrying amount as at 31.03.2024 Percentage Change (%) Leasehold Land 2,353.11 1,835.60 4,188.71 78.00% Freehold Land 264.15 209.85 474.00 79.44%

Such revaluation has been carried out by registered valuer and the revaluation has been carried out only to the extent of classes of Property Plant and Equipment shown in the above table. Refer Note 3(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(e) The Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Hence the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company;

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals with appropriate coverage and procedures of such verification by the management and no discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory; (b) Based on our examination of the records, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. (iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: a) The Company has given loans its subsidiary with aggregate amount granted / provided during the year 31.51 lakhs during the year and where balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date is 37.78 lakhs; b) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loan are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company; c) In respect of loan granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loan granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

Other than that mentioned above, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties; (iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans granted, investment made, and guarantee and securities provided, as applicable; (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; (vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax , provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities; There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of six months from the date they became payable;

(b) The particulars of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 11.92 A.Y. 2007 - 2008 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon)* 2.09 A.Y. 2006 - 2007 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon)* 95.59 A.Y. 2017 - 2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Ankleshwar 45.49 March 1997 to August 2007 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Ahmedabad The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Ankleshwar 3.30 March 2007 to July 2011 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Ahmedabad The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Mumbai 6.53 August 2012 to November 2012 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Mumbai The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Mumbai 8.52 April 2010 to March 2012 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Mumbai The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Mumbai 9.69 April 2010 to March 2012 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Mumbai The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund Mumbai 3.78 December 2012 to March 2013 Central Government Industrial Tribunal - Mumbai The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC damages - Ankleshwar 7.27 August 2006- May 2009 Industrial Court, Vadodara Goods and Service Tax Act,2017 Goods and Service Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 1,521.06 July 2017 to March 2018 Additional Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad

* Net off amounts paid under protest.

(viii) There were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; (d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company; (e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable; (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable; (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub - section (12) of section 143 of the

Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records, Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) In our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies

Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards; (xiv) (a) In our opinion and the records examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures; (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of the

Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable;

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and as presented by management there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 288.42 lakhs in the financial year However, Company has not incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year; and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

(xix) Based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; (xx) The Company is not required to spend any amount on CSR activities during the current year Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDOKEM LIMITED ("the Company") as 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the

Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial controls system over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.