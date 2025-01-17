iifl-logo-icon 1
Indokem Ltd Peer Comparison

137.8
(-1.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

INDOKEM LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,813.9

72.151,41,797.815420.572,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,604.85

65.2276,640.64225.110.282,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

5,805.3

114.7350,182.59104.390.2634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,775.75

105.7941,975.881440.081,199559.21

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

DEEPAKNTR

2,358.75

95.8632,268.55142.270.32604.7224.1

