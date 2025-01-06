Indokem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.99
0.51
-1.65
0.56
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.12
-0.82
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
4.05
1.51
-2.81
19.2
Other operating items
Operating
5.86
0.89
-5.28
19.03
Capital expenditure
0.14
2.2
2.92
-3.12
Free cash flow
6
3.1
-2.36
15.91
Equity raised
9.32
9.29
16.07
-20.32
Investing
0
0
0
-1.39
Financing
6.95
9.03
6.97
7.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.29
21.42
20.68
1.88
