Indokem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

100
(1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indokem Ltd

Indokem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.99

0.51

-1.65

0.56

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.12

-0.82

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

4.05

1.51

-2.81

19.2

Other operating items

Operating

5.86

0.89

-5.28

19.03

Capital expenditure

0.14

2.2

2.92

-3.12

Free cash flow

6

3.1

-2.36

15.91

Equity raised

9.32

9.29

16.07

-20.32

Investing

0

0

0

-1.39

Financing

6.95

9.03

6.97

7.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.29

21.42

20.68

1.88

