Indokem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.89
27.89
24.33
24.33
Preference Capital
2.07
2.07
2.07
2.07
Reserves
24.51
26.36
10.49
7.59
Net Worth
54.47
56.32
36.89
33.99
Minority Interest
Debt
20.32
20.25
10.16
7.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
74.79
76.57
47.05
41.28
Fixed Assets
65.33
60.45
27.35
27.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.96
0.9
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.91
14.08
19.11
13.35
Inventories
22.87
18.87
13.49
9.99
Inventory Days
46.01
Sundry Debtors
25.13
25.94
28.5
22.81
Debtor Days
105.06
Other Current Assets
3.39
5.68
4.83
5.1
Sundry Creditors
-28.92
-24.12
-20.31
-17.87
Creditor Days
82.31
Other Current Liabilities
-14.55
-12.29
-7.4
-6.68
Cash
0.58
1.14
0.58
0.72
Total Assets
74.79
76.57
47.05
41.28
