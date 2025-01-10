iifl-logo-icon 1
Indokem Ltd Balance Sheet

121.9
(3.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.89

27.89

24.33

24.33

Preference Capital

2.07

2.07

2.07

2.07

Reserves

24.51

26.36

10.49

7.59

Net Worth

54.47

56.32

36.89

33.99

Minority Interest

Debt

20.32

20.25

10.16

7.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

74.79

76.57

47.05

41.28

Fixed Assets

65.33

60.45

27.35

27.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.96

0.9

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.91

14.08

19.11

13.35

Inventories

22.87

18.87

13.49

9.99

Inventory Days

46.01

Sundry Debtors

25.13

25.94

28.5

22.81

Debtor Days

105.06

Other Current Assets

3.39

5.68

4.83

5.1

Sundry Creditors

-28.92

-24.12

-20.31

-17.87

Creditor Days

82.31

Other Current Liabilities

-14.55

-12.29

-7.4

-6.68

Cash

0.58

1.14

0.58

0.72

Total Assets

74.79

76.57

47.05

41.28

