|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.24
89.61
78.02
71.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.57
14.85
8.96
21.85
Raw materials
-59.25
-71.33
-61.09
-54.84
As % of sales
74.77
79.6
78.3
76.59
Employee costs
-6.81
-8.15
-7.64
-6.21
As % of sales
8.59
9.09
9.79
8.67
Other costs
-8.04
-8.13
-11.43
-9.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.14
9.07
14.65
12.76
Operating profit
5.14
2
-2.14
1.4
OPM
6.48
2.23
-2.74
1.96
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.12
-0.82
-0.74
Interest expense
-1.23
-1.31
-0.77
-0.57
Other income
0.23
0.94
2.08
0.47
Profit before tax
2.99
0.51
-1.65
0.56
Taxes
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax rate
-1
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.07
13.27
Adj. profit
2.96
0.51
-1.72
13.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.96
0.51
-1.72
13.84
yoy growth (%)
480.39
-129.65
-112.42
-3,932.73
NPM
3.73
0.56
-2.2
19.32
