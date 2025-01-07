iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indokem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

101.5
(3.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indokem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.24

89.61

78.02

71.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.57

14.85

8.96

21.85

Raw materials

-59.25

-71.33

-61.09

-54.84

As % of sales

74.77

79.6

78.3

76.59

Employee costs

-6.81

-8.15

-7.64

-6.21

As % of sales

8.59

9.09

9.79

8.67

Other costs

-8.04

-8.13

-11.43

-9.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.14

9.07

14.65

12.76

Operating profit

5.14

2

-2.14

1.4

OPM

6.48

2.23

-2.74

1.96

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.12

-0.82

-0.74

Interest expense

-1.23

-1.31

-0.77

-0.57

Other income

0.23

0.94

2.08

0.47

Profit before tax

2.99

0.51

-1.65

0.56

Taxes

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax rate

-1

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.07

13.27

Adj. profit

2.96

0.51

-1.72

13.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.96

0.51

-1.72

13.84

yoy growth (%)

480.39

-129.65

-112.42

-3,932.73

NPM

3.73

0.56

-2.2

19.32

Indokem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indokem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.