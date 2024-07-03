Summary

Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. The Company manufactures and deals in dyes, sizing chemicals and auxiliaries used in Textile industry. It also deals in electrical capacitors. It has manufacturing and warehouse facility at Dahisar Mori near Mumbai and warehouses at Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations and manufacturing facilities at Ambernath near Mumbai, Narol-Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations.A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1964 in the name of Khatau Junker, it became a deemed public limited company in 1979. Consequent to the merger of erstwhile Indokem Ltd with Khatau Junker Ltd in 1995-96, the name of the company changed to Indokem Ltd from Khatau Junker Ltd effective from Oct 18, 1996.In collaboration with Otto Junker, Germany, the company manufactured capacitors under the brand name Khatau Junker. The company diversified and commeced manufacture of insecticides like malathion, dimethoate, monocrotophos, phosphamidon, etc in 1981. In this regard it set up a production facility. Later again in 1992 the company diversified into manufacture of Vat dyes and its new dyes plant commenced commercial production 1992 in stages. The Vat dy

Read More