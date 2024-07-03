SectorChemicals
Open₹99.2
Prev. Close₹98.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹99.6
Day's Low₹96.6
52 Week's High₹119
52 Week's Low₹66.04
Book Value₹10.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)277.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.89
27.89
24.33
24.33
Preference Capital
2.07
2.07
2.07
2.07
Reserves
24.51
26.36
10.49
7.59
Net Worth
54.47
56.32
36.89
33.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.24
89.61
78.02
71.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.57
14.85
8.96
21.85
Raw materials
-59.25
-71.33
-61.09
-54.84
As % of sales
74.77
79.6
78.3
76.59
Employee costs
-6.81
-8.15
-7.64
-6.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.99
0.51
-1.65
0.56
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.12
-0.82
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
4.05
1.51
-2.81
19.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.57
14.85
8.96
21.85
Op profit growth
157
-193.45
-251.77
-42.13
EBIT growth
131.86
-306.81
-177.19
-64.64
Net profit growth
480.39
-129.65
-112.42
-3,932.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
164.8
160.64
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
164.8
160.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra K Khatau
Whole-time Director
Manish M Khatau
Non Executive Director
Asha M Khatau
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sneha Vidyadhar Khandekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suyash Neelkanth Bhise
Independent Non Exe. Director
Adarsh Pankaj Shukla
Managing Director
Arup Basu
Reports by Indokem Ltd
Summary
Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. The Company manufactures and deals in dyes, sizing chemicals and auxiliaries used in Textile industry. It also deals in electrical capacitors. It has manufacturing and warehouse facility at Dahisar Mori near Mumbai and warehouses at Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations and manufacturing facilities at Ambernath near Mumbai, Narol-Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations.A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1964 in the name of Khatau Junker, it became a deemed public limited company in 1979. Consequent to the merger of erstwhile Indokem Ltd with Khatau Junker Ltd in 1995-96, the name of the company changed to Indokem Ltd from Khatau Junker Ltd effective from Oct 18, 1996.In collaboration with Otto Junker, Germany, the company manufactured capacitors under the brand name Khatau Junker. The company diversified and commeced manufacture of insecticides like malathion, dimethoate, monocrotophos, phosphamidon, etc in 1981. In this regard it set up a production facility. Later again in 1992 the company diversified into manufacture of Vat dyes and its new dyes plant commenced commercial production 1992 in stages. The Vat dy
The Indokem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indokem Ltd is ₹277.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indokem Ltd is 0 and 9.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indokem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indokem Ltd is ₹66.04 and ₹119 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indokem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 37.58%, 1 Year at 0.05%, 6 Month at 8.58%, 3 Month at 27.84% and 1 Month at 29.01%.
