Indokem Ltd Share Price

99.6
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.2
  • Day's High99.6
  • 52 Wk High119
  • Prev. Close98.95
  • Day's Low96.6
  • 52 Wk Low 66.04
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)277.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indokem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

99.2

Prev. Close

98.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

99.6

Day's Low

96.6

52 Week's High

119

52 Week's Low

66.04

Book Value

10.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

277.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indokem Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indokem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indokem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 31.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indokem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.89

27.89

24.33

24.33

Preference Capital

2.07

2.07

2.07

2.07

Reserves

24.51

26.36

10.49

7.59

Net Worth

54.47

56.32

36.89

33.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.24

89.61

78.02

71.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.57

14.85

8.96

21.85

Raw materials

-59.25

-71.33

-61.09

-54.84

As % of sales

74.77

79.6

78.3

76.59

Employee costs

-6.81

-8.15

-7.64

-6.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.99

0.51

-1.65

0.56

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.12

-0.82

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

4.05

1.51

-2.81

19.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.57

14.85

8.96

21.85

Op profit growth

157

-193.45

-251.77

-42.13

EBIT growth

131.86

-306.81

-177.19

-64.64

Net profit growth

480.39

-129.65

-112.42

-3,932.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

164.8

160.64

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

164.8

160.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.73

Indokem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indokem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra K Khatau

Whole-time Director

Manish M Khatau

Non Executive Director

Asha M Khatau

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sneha Vidyadhar Khandekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suyash Neelkanth Bhise

Independent Non Exe. Director

Adarsh Pankaj Shukla

Managing Director

Arup Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indokem Ltd

Summary

Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. The Company manufactures and deals in dyes, sizing chemicals and auxiliaries used in Textile industry. It also deals in electrical capacitors. It has manufacturing and warehouse facility at Dahisar Mori near Mumbai and warehouses at Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations and manufacturing facilities at Ambernath near Mumbai, Narol-Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations.A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1964 in the name of Khatau Junker, it became a deemed public limited company in 1979. Consequent to the merger of erstwhile Indokem Ltd with Khatau Junker Ltd in 1995-96, the name of the company changed to Indokem Ltd from Khatau Junker Ltd effective from Oct 18, 1996.In collaboration with Otto Junker, Germany, the company manufactured capacitors under the brand name Khatau Junker. The company diversified and commeced manufacture of insecticides like malathion, dimethoate, monocrotophos, phosphamidon, etc in 1981. In this regard it set up a production facility. Later again in 1992 the company diversified into manufacture of Vat dyes and its new dyes plant commenced commercial production 1992 in stages. The Vat dy
Company FAQs

What is the Indokem Ltd share price today?

The Indokem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indokem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indokem Ltd is ₹277.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indokem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indokem Ltd is 0 and 9.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indokem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indokem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indokem Ltd is ₹66.04 and ₹119 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indokem Ltd?

Indokem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 37.58%, 1 Year at 0.05%, 6 Month at 8.58%, 3 Month at 27.84% and 1 Month at 29.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indokem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indokem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.71 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 31.10 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
