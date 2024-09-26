|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Notice is hereby given that the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26th September 2024 at 02.00 p.m. (IST) through Video conferencing/ other audio visual means without presence of members at a common venue. The Notice of 58th Annual General Meeting is enclosed. Read less.. Detailed Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 58th AGM of the Company held on 26th September 2024 are attached in the intimation as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
