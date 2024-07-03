iifl-logo-icon 1
Indokem Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

43.29

36.98

40.04

40.26

40.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.29

36.98

40.04

40.26

40.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.01

0.12

0.05

0.21

Total Income

43.34

36.99

40.16

40.31

40.55

Total Expenditure

42.09

37.16

39.55

39.25

43.77

PBIDT

1.25

-0.17

0.61

1.06

-3.22

Interest

0.72

0.68

0.84

0.72

0.7

PBDT

0.53

-0.85

-0.23

0.34

-3.92

Depreciation

0.55

0.54

0.78

0.48

0.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0

0.04

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.01

-1.39

-1.05

-0.14

-4.66

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

-1.38

-1.03

-0.13

-4.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-1.38

-1.03

-0.13

-4.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.5

-0.39

-0.05

-1.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.89

27.89

27.89

27.89

27.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.88

-0.45

1.52

2.63

-7.98

PBDTM(%)

1.22

-2.29

-0.57

0.84

-9.71

PATM(%)

-0.02

-3.75

-2.62

-0.34

-11.55

QUICKLINKS FOR Indokem Ltd

