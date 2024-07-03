Indokem Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
43.29
36.98
40.04
40.26
40.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.29
36.98
40.04
40.26
40.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.01
0.12
0.05
0.21
Total Income
43.34
36.99
40.16
40.31
40.55
Total Expenditure
42.09
37.16
39.55
39.25
43.77
PBIDT
1.25
-0.17
0.61
1.06
-3.22
Interest
0.72
0.68
0.84
0.72
0.7
PBDT
0.53
-0.85
-0.23
0.34
-3.92
Depreciation
0.55
0.54
0.78
0.48
0.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0
0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
-1.39
-1.05
-0.14
-4.66
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-1.38
-1.03
-0.13
-4.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-1.38
-1.03
-0.13
-4.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.5
-0.39
-0.05
-1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.89
27.89
27.89
27.89
27.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.88
-0.45
1.52
2.63
-7.98
PBDTM(%)
1.22
-2.29
-0.57
0.84
-9.71
PATM(%)
-0.02
-3.75
-2.62
-0.34
-11.55
