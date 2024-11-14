Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since 1st October 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 were approved by Board of Directors at their meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider interalia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since 1st July 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has approved the matter as mentioned in the enclosed intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider interalia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since April 01 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has transacted following business: 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Noting of Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report. 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024