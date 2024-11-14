|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since 1st October 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 were approved by Board of Directors at their meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider interalia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since 1st July 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has approved the matter as mentioned in the enclosed intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider interalia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed since April 01 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Financial results of the Company. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has transacted following business: 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Noting of Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report. 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|INDOKEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider interalia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. In view of this as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and for the purpose of the consideration of the financial results the trading window of the Company has been closed till Thursday 15th February 2024 and will re-open on Friday 16th February 2024. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th February 2024 have approved: 1. Appointment of M/s. Jay & Associates, Company Secretaries to act as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F. Y. 2023-24. 2. Noting of present (second) term of Mr. Kailash Pershad and Mr. Bhalchandra Sontakke, Independent Directors completing on 31st March, 2024. 3. Reconstitution of Committees of Board of Directors with effect from 1st April 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February 2024 alongwith Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 is enclosed. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has: 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Appointment of M/s. Jay & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023 - 24. 3. Noting of present (second) term of Mr. Kailash Pershad (DIN: 00503603) and Mr. Bhalchandra Sontakke (DIN: 01225753), Independent Directors completing on 31st March, 2024. 4. Approval for reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Commencement of Board Meeting: 3:00 P.M. Conclusion of Board Meeting: 3:55 P.M. The above is for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
