Indokem Ltd Summary

Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. The Company manufactures and deals in dyes, sizing chemicals and auxiliaries used in Textile industry. It also deals in electrical capacitors. It has manufacturing and warehouse facility at Dahisar Mori near Mumbai and warehouses at Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations and manufacturing facilities at Ambernath near Mumbai, Narol-Ahmedabad and Coimbatore locations.A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1964 in the name of Khatau Junker, it became a deemed public limited company in 1979. Consequent to the merger of erstwhile Indokem Ltd with Khatau Junker Ltd in 1995-96, the name of the company changed to Indokem Ltd from Khatau Junker Ltd effective from Oct 18, 1996.In collaboration with Otto Junker, Germany, the company manufactured capacitors under the brand name Khatau Junker. The company diversified and commeced manufacture of insecticides like malathion, dimethoate, monocrotophos, phosphamidon, etc in 1981. In this regard it set up a production facility. Later again in 1992 the company diversified into manufacture of Vat dyes and its new dyes plant commenced commercial production 1992 in stages. The Vat dyes plant was part financed by the rights issue made in 1992. The proceeds from this rights issue is also used to fund the modernisation and expansion of its agro chemicals plant.The company has divested its Electrical division which manfuactures capacitors to one of its subsidiary i.e Kapsales Electricals Ltd effective from March 31, 1995 to give more attention to this division. Subsequently the company also sold its Agro chemcicals division which is into manufacture of insecticides to Rallis Industrial Chemicals Ltd for a consideration of Rs.21 crores in Sep 30, 1996.The installed capacity of Vat Dyes was increased to 120 TPA in there Ankleshwar plant and has also achieved the highest level of production.During year 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation of Sovereign Trading Enterprises Limited, Tracklightning Finance And Investments Limited and Royaltern Finance And Investments Private Limited with the Company was made effective from September 8, 2008. In terms of the Scheme, Company issued 92,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to shareholders of Sovereign Trading Enterprises Limited, as per Share Exchange Ratio approved by all concerned. In September, 2009-10, the Company sold its housing complex in Baruch, Gujarat and also part of its office premises in Mahim, Mumbai-in March, 2011. Radio Components and Transistors Company Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was merged with Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2010. During 2011-12, the Company sold its total Equity holdings in its Subsidiary, Kapsales Electricals Ltd on 06.04.2011 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of Company as on 30th September, 2012.During period 2014-15, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation for Merger of Khatau Capacitors Private Limited and Indokem Exports Limited with the Company was made effective from 1st April, 2014.The Company made investment in Indokem Bangladesh (Pvt.) Limited i.e. Foreign Subsidiary of the Company incorporated on 30th April 2023. The Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited (RRCL) was implemented during July, 2023.