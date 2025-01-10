iifl-logo-icon 1
Indong Tea Company Ltd Balance Sheet

27.96
(8.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

10

5.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.86

36.77

28.1

13.02

Net Worth

48.86

51.77

38.1

18.13

Minority Interest

Debt

10.35

8.59

9.6

18.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.81

0.7

0.74

0

Total Liabilities

60.02

61.06

48.44

36.55

Fixed Assets

57.08

50.19

48.44

37.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.05

Networking Capital

2.84

6.78

-0.35

-0.85

Inventories

1.98

2.38

1.84

1.99

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.58

0.57

0.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.7

7.55

1.18

1.07

Sundry Creditors

-1.04

-0.08

-1.05

-0.94

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.91

-3.65

-2.89

-3.11

Cash

0.1

4.08

0.35

0.08

Total Assets

60.02

61.05

48.44

36.56

