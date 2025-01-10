Indong Tea Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
10
5.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.86
36.77
28.1
13.02
Net Worth
48.86
51.77
38.1
18.13
Minority Interest
Debt
10.35
8.59
9.6
18.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.81
0.7
0.74
0
Total Liabilities
60.02
61.06
48.44
36.55
Fixed Assets
57.08
50.19
48.44
37.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.05
Networking Capital
2.84
6.78
-0.35
-0.85
Inventories
1.98
2.38
1.84
1.99
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.58
0.57
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.7
7.55
1.18
1.07
Sundry Creditors
-1.04
-0.08
-1.05
-0.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.91
-3.65
-2.89
-3.11
Cash
0.1
4.08
0.35
0.08
Total Assets
60.02
61.05
48.44
36.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.