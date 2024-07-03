iifl-logo-icon 1
Indong Tea Company Ltd Share Price

25.75
(-11.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open25.01
  • Day's High25.75
  • 52 Wk High35.25
  • Prev. Close29.05
  • Day's Low25.01
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)2.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indong Tea Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

25.01

Prev. Close

29.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.06

Day's High

25.75

Day's Low

25.01

52 Week's High

35.25

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

11.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indong Tea Company Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

Indong Tea Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indong Tea Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.66%

Non-Promoter- 35.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indong Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

10

5.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.86

36.77

28.1

13.02

Net Worth

48.86

51.77

38.1

18.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indong Tea Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indong Tea Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H R Garg

Executive Director

Madanlal Garg

Non Executive Director

Rama Garg

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Garg

Independent Director

Akhil Kumar Manglik

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Nevatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandan Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indong Tea Company Ltd

Summary

Indong Tea Company Ltd. was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 28, 1990, under the name, Indong Tea Company Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC-Kolkata dated January 14, 2022 in the name of Indong Tea Company Limited. The Company is engaged in plantation and manufacturing of CTC Tea. The Company operates a Tea Garden i.e. Indong Tea Estate which is producing high quality CTC (crush-tear-curl) Tea in Dooars region of West Bengal. In August 2014, Company was taken over by Asian Group promoted by Sri Hariram Garg, who invested fresh capital and installed new machinery which resulted in high yields of plantations produced. The Indong Tea Estate is spread over an area of 740.38 Hectares which comprises of Tea Plantation, Tea Factory, Withering Trough House, Officers Bungalows, Staff Quarters, Labour Quarters, Pump House, General Stores, Dairy Farm etc. The Company produce only CTC (Crush/Cut, Tear, Curl) Tea. This a method of processing black tea in which the leaves are passed through a series of cylindrical rollers with hundreds of sharp teeth that crush, tear, and curl the tea into small, hard pellets. This replaces the final stage of orthodox tea manufacture, in which the leaves are rolled into strips. Tea produced using this method is generally called CTC tea. The tea plant grows best in loose, deep soil, at high altitudes, and in sub-tropical cli
Company FAQs

What is the Indong Tea Company Ltd share price today?

The Indong Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd is ₹38.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indong Tea Company Ltd is 0 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indong Tea Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indong Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indong Tea Company Ltd is ₹15 and ₹35.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indong Tea Company Ltd?

Indong Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at 5.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indong Tea Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indong Tea Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.33 %

