Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹25.01
Prev. Close₹29.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.06
Day's High₹25.75
Day's Low₹25.01
52 Week's High₹35.25
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹11.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
10
5.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.86
36.77
28.1
13.02
Net Worth
48.86
51.77
38.1
18.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H R Garg
Executive Director
Madanlal Garg
Non Executive Director
Rama Garg
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Garg
Independent Director
Akhil Kumar Manglik
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Nevatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandan Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indong Tea Company Ltd
Summary
Indong Tea Company Ltd. was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 28, 1990, under the name, Indong Tea Company Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC-Kolkata dated January 14, 2022 in the name of Indong Tea Company Limited. The Company is engaged in plantation and manufacturing of CTC Tea. The Company operates a Tea Garden i.e. Indong Tea Estate which is producing high quality CTC (crush-tear-curl) Tea in Dooars region of West Bengal. In August 2014, Company was taken over by Asian Group promoted by Sri Hariram Garg, who invested fresh capital and installed new machinery which resulted in high yields of plantations produced. The Indong Tea Estate is spread over an area of 740.38 Hectares which comprises of Tea Plantation, Tea Factory, Withering Trough House, Officers Bungalows, Staff Quarters, Labour Quarters, Pump House, General Stores, Dairy Farm etc. The Company produce only CTC (Crush/Cut, Tear, Curl) Tea. This a method of processing black tea in which the leaves are passed through a series of cylindrical rollers with hundreds of sharp teeth that crush, tear, and curl the tea into small, hard pellets. This replaces the final stage of orthodox tea manufacture, in which the leaves are rolled into strips. Tea produced using this method is generally called CTC tea. The tea plant grows best in loose, deep soil, at high altitudes, and in sub-tropical cli
Read More
The Indong Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd is ₹38.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indong Tea Company Ltd is 0 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indong Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indong Tea Company Ltd is ₹15 and ₹35.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indong Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at 5.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.