Summary

Indong Tea Company Ltd. was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 28, 1990, under the name, Indong Tea Company Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC-Kolkata dated January 14, 2022 in the name of Indong Tea Company Limited. The Company is engaged in plantation and manufacturing of CTC Tea. The Company operates a Tea Garden i.e. Indong Tea Estate which is producing high quality CTC (crush-tear-curl) Tea in Dooars region of West Bengal. In August 2014, Company was taken over by Asian Group promoted by Sri Hariram Garg, who invested fresh capital and installed new machinery which resulted in high yields of plantations produced. The Indong Tea Estate is spread over an area of 740.38 Hectares which comprises of Tea Plantation, Tea Factory, Withering Trough House, Officers Bungalows, Staff Quarters, Labour Quarters, Pump House, General Stores, Dairy Farm etc. The Company produce only CTC (Crush/Cut, Tear, Curl) Tea. This a method of processing black tea in which the leaves are passed through a series of cylindrical rollers with hundreds of sharp teeth that crush, tear, and curl the tea into small, hard pellets. This replaces the final stage of orthodox tea manufacture, in which the leaves are rolled into strips. Tea produced using this method is generally called CTC tea. The tea plant grows best in loose, deep soil, at high altitudes, and in sub-tropical cli

