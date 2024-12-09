Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 26 Nov 2024

Indong Tea Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised Share Capital Proposal of Fund Raising and Any other buisness with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the board meeting held on 09-12-2024 for increasing authorized share capital and preferential issue of shares. Board of Director of the company in its meeting held today viz Monday 09th December 2024 considered and approved 1. Raising of fund: subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing EGM and such other approval as may be applicable. Board Approves increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 16 crores to Rs. 24.50 crores subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Indong Tea Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Report Review thereon and 2) other business matter if any as may be discussed during the meeting at the registered office of the company. Meeting date and Time - 14.11.2024 at 12:30 PM This is in continuation of our Board meeting intimation letter dated 4th November, 2024 and pursuant to disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), regarding the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, Thursday, 14th November 2024 at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Segment statements of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Limited Review Report on the financial results on Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday 28th day of August, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Pursuant To Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of Indong Tea Company Limited at its meeting held on 20th July, 2024 at its registered office, has transacted and approved the appointment of M/s Puja Pujari & Associates, (Prop: Puja Pujari), Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 based on the recommendations received from the Audit Committee

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Indong Tea Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th Day of May 2024 at 04:30 P.M. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audited Report/LRR if any thereon at the Registered Office of the Company. Further in pursuant to the SEBI (PIT) Reg. 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company is already closed since 31st March 2024 and will reopen after the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Both days inclusive) i.e. completion of 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchange. Therefore all the Insiders are being intimated not to enter into any transactions involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window. Disclosure for Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 in respect of financial result for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024 This is in reference to our Board meeting intimation letter dated 21-05-2024, regarding the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, Thursday, 30th May 2024 at 04:30 P.M and concluded at 07:10 P.M inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Segment statements of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulation, 2015 for unmodified Audit Report is enclosed herewith. This is for your kind information and records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024